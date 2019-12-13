Have your say

Pompey head to Accrington today keen to extend their 10-match unbeaten run.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off at the Crown Ground...

Accrington team news

Accy boss John Coleman has the luxury of a fully-fit squad to choose from, although winger Sean McConville is a doubt for the visit of the Blues.

He came off early during the hosts’ last league One outing – a 1-1 draw with Tranmere – because of a shoulder injury and could miss out.

However, Coleman isn’t ruling the Irishman out of his plans.

Pompey defender Sean Raggett

He said: ‘The prognosis is two-to-four weeks, he came back earlier from his injury earlier this season and I wouldn’t rule him out on Saturday.

‘I do have difficult decisions to make, it’s not only picking the team but it’s picking the subs as well.’

Likely line-up: Dimitar Evtimov, Mark Hughes, Ross Sykes, Jordan Clarke, Joe Maguire, Ben Barclay, Harvey Rodgers, Sean McConville, Sadou Diallo, Colby Bishop, Dion Charles. Subs: Josef Bursik, Callum Johnson, Ajibola Alese, Jerome Opoku, Lamine Sherif, Joe Pritchard, Offrande Zanzala.

Pompey team news

Pompey will have to reshuffle their defence for the trip to the Crown Ground.

Christian Burgess will serve a one-match ban after picking up a fifth red card of the season against Peterborough last time out.

Meanwhile, Brandon Haunstrup requires surgery on his right knee and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Ross McCrorie is expected to retake the right-back role filled by Haunstrup during his recent absence with a hamstring injury.

Who Kenny Jackett calls on to replace Burgess, though, is less clear.

Sean Raggett is the favourite, but Paul Downing also waits in the wings.

Jackett could also opt to use captain Tom Naylor there and draft in Anton Walkes to operate as the holding midfielder.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, Ross McCrorie, Oli Hawkins, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Ryan Williams, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, James Bolton, Paul Downing, Anton Walkes, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans, Marcus Harness,

Match odds

Accrington: 9/2

1-0 9/1, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 25/1, 3-2 28/1

Pompey: 6/5

1-0 7/1, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 22/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 10/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 11/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Martin Coy (Durham)

Other games (3pm kick off unless stated)

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town v Gillingham, Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers, Lincoln City v Tranmere Rovers, MK Dons v Oxford United, Peterborough United v Bolton, Shrewsbury Town v Coventry City, Southend United v Rotherham United, Sunderland v Blackpool, Wycombe Wanderers v Burton Albion.

Head to head

Accrington

P25 W8 D7 L10

Top scorer: Dion Charles and Offrande Zanzala (both 14)

Most appearances: Colby Bishop (22)

Most assists: Dion Charles (6)

Pompey

P27 W14 D8 L5

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (8)

Most appearances: Ben Close (26)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (6)

Form guide

Accrington

W 2-0 (H) Bolton Wanderers EFL Trophy

D 1-1 (A) Tranmere League One

W 7-1 (H) Bolton Wanderers League One

L 1-0 (A) Rotherham League One

L 2-0 (H) Crewe FA Cup

Pompey

D 2-2 (H) Peterborough League One

W 2-1 (H) Northampton EFL Trophy

W 2-1 (H) Altrincham FA Cup

W 3-2 (H) Rotherham League One

W 3-0 (A) Rochdale League One