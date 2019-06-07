Have your say

Adam May’s loan departure is set to allow Pompey to bolster their midfield.

The young Blues prospect is expected to complete a season-long loan move to Swindon next week.

And that will pave the way for Kenny Jackett to be able to bring in an experienced addition in the middle of the park.

Supporters are waiting for the first summer signing to arrive at Fratton Park.

Work is continuing behind the scenes on that front, with the executive team away at the EFL Conference in Portugal.

Mark Catlin stated the club were looking at up to four additions this summer, with any departures creating leeway to boost that number.

That's exactly what May’s exit is set to do in the middle of the park.

Catlin said: ‘There’s flexibility in there.

‘Maybe some of the younger squad members would benefit from loans and we're working on that.

‘That gives you flexibility to maybe bring a more experienced one in.’

May currently finds himself behind the likes of Tom Naylor, Bryn Morris and Ben Close in the midfield pecking order.

That's the reason he is on his way to pick up game time, but younger squad members nearer the first team - like second-choice left-back Brandon Haunstrup - are wanted at the club.

Catlin added: ‘There's the youngsters like Ben Close a year ago, who were bordering the first team.

‘You don't want them to go out because if an opportunity arises they step in and make it their own position.

‘But if they are third or fourth choice it may make sense for them to go out on loan.

‘It brings some money back in and the players are getting experience elsewhere.’