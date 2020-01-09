Adam May is poised to return to Pompey ‘within the next week’.

Kenny Jackett has confirmed Swindon are ready to cut the midfielder’s loan short as he endures a frustrating spell at the County Ground.

May moved to the Robins on a season-long loan in the summer.

The Blues academy graduate was hoping for regular action in a bid to enhance his first-team chances at Fratton Park further down the line.

However, he’s been very much on the periphery of things at the League Two leaders.

May’s featured 13 times in total, but just five have been from the outset.

Adam May is set to return to Pompey from Swindon. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Meanwhile, his last appearance came as a 87th-minute substitute in Richie Wellen’s side’s 1-1 draw against Bradford on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is surplus to requirements at Swindon, however, and is set to be recalled by his parent club.

Pompey boss Jackett said: ‘He will be coming back within the next week.

‘Adam was on the bench on Saturday but within the next week he’ll be coming back.

‘They don’t want to pursue it in terms of the second half of the season, so he’ll be coming back.

‘They will send him back shortly. He hasn’t played in this particular loan because Swindon have done very well and he hasn’t been able to get into the side.’

Pompey’s plan is to find May a new club for the second half of the campaign.

It is understood a host of National League sides are interested, although he’d prefer to join another League Two outfit.

May’s two-year deal at Fratton Park expires at the end of the season, ensuring he has a big six months ahead of him.

Jackett added: ‘We haven’t got him a move yet, although he will be available for loan in the second half of the season.

‘I would suggest in the second half of the season, whatever the standard is, he has to try to find somewhere were he will play.

‘He is definitely capable of playing League Two level. It’s about finding the right chance and opportunity.

‘Swindon looked great for him in pre-season but, as like a lot of things in football, he hasn’t been able to get a game.

‘He comes back and will be available on loan, although there is nothing lined-up. He’s not coming back to immediately go back out to another club.

‘We will see how January goes and who comes in for him. If no-one comes in for him then he’s a Pompey player and has a big six months ahead.’