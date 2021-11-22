AFC Portchester's perfect chance to quickly brush off Moneyfields disappointment as they bid to spring Gosport Borough cup surprise

Captain Steve Ramsey is back available for AFC Portchester against Gosport. Picture: Nathan Kirby

The 10-man Royals never gave up the fight, but succumbed to a 5-3 Wessex Premier defeat at rivals Moneyfields on Saturday - already a seventh defeat in 18 league matches this term.

Returning to action just four days after that bitter blow, particularly given what playing more than 40 minutes a man down would have taken out of them, is hardly ideal - especially against Southern League opposition in Gosport.

But Portchester assistant boss Gav Spurway believes should manager Dave Carter - back on the touchline after serving a one-game suspension at Moneyfields - go with his strongest side they'll be in with a good chance of reaching the Portsmouth Senior Cup quarter-finals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spurway said: ‘Mobs (Dave Carter) is back (for Gosport) so I’m pretty sure he’ll put a half-decent side out - depending on how they feel after Moneyfields.

‘You never know what Gosport are going to put out, it’s that time of year I think, everyone is getting a few injuries and suspensions are setting in.

‘We’ll keep going, we’re slowly improving on what we’ve got, we can’t really ask anymore of the lads - it’s just maybe a bit more quality in the final third will see us through, I think.’

Portchester had to do without the unavailable duo of captain Steve Ramsey and Zak Sharp for the Moneyfields defeat.

But Spurway revealed former Gosport man Ramsey and defender Sharp will bolster the Royals' numbers for the cup meeting with Boro.

He added: ‘We were obviously missing Rambo (Steve Ramsey) and Sharpy (Zak Sharp) (against Moneyfield), they were both away, so we were a bit short.