AFC Wimbledon 0 Portsmouth 0: Action underway at Plough Lane
Pompey are back in action at AFC Wimbledon as they aim to return to winning ways at Plough Lane.
The Blues travel to the capital lifted by the signing of Tyler Walker - on the day John Marquis departed to League One rivals Lincoln City.
We await news of the striker’s availability tonight, but will make sure you’re across developments as he build up to kick-off.
There will be all usual talking points along with transfer discussion surrounding Danny Cowley’s squad.
Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as Pompey aim to close the gap on the play-offs.
AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 19:54
- Four changes as new boys start
- Walker, Carter, Brown and Thompson in for Freeman, Curtis, Williams and Hackett
Learning from his bro!
Thompson just took a nudge and went to ground to win a free-kick - in the manner his brother Nathan trademarked at Pompey!
Carter gets a throw back to his feet but miscues and it’s now a Dons throw. Thompson wins back the ball though.
Walker’s first touch is a first-time ball out wide to keep a Pompey move on the go. Looks a decent size the new man, around 6ft, not built to big but already seen a decent turn of pace.
Great early stop from Bazunu to keep out McCormick’s close-range volley!
Alexander wins an early Dons corner, which Raggett and then Thompson clear.
Wimbledon get the game underway
The home side attacking the end housing the Pompey fans
Nice touch
Nice round of applause for Pompey coach Simon Bassey from the home crowd. Bassey of course spent time at Wimbledon as player and manager.
Here’s the shooting drills - involving new boy Tyler Walker...
Where next on the player hunt?
So Danny Cowley has the two players he’s focussed his January hunt on so far, as right-sided defender Hayden Carter and number nine Tyler Walker arrive. So where does Cowley go next after the exits of Marquis, Downing, Harrison, Azeez and Ahadme. The signs are Cowley is still looking for an attacking player - but more of a link man between midfield and attack. A left wing-back could be another area with Cowley admitting he doesn’t possess a natural player for that position.
Warm-ups underway
Just watching the players go through their paces with an obvious eye on the new faces - both looking sharp in the pass and move drill.