AFC Wimbledon 0 Portsmouth 0: Action underway at Plough Lane

So Danny Cowley has the two players he’s focussed his January hunt on so far, as right-sided defender Hayden Carter and number nine Tyler Walker arrive. So where does Cowley go next after the exits of Marquis, Downing, Harrison, Azeez and Ahadme. The signs are Cowley is still looking for an attacking player - but more of a link man between midfield and attack. A left wing-back could be another area with Cowley admitting he doesn’t possess a natural player for that position.