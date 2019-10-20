Pompey’s poor start to the season continued with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Terell Thomas’ last-gasp winner condemned the Blues to their fourth defeat of the season, leaving Kenny Jackett’s side an uncomfortable 17th in the League One table.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about another bad day at the office for Pompey...

Kenny Jackett

Obviously fans make their feelings known and that is the way it is, I accept that.

We’ve lost 1-0 and overall are not in a position in the table that we want to be. We haven’t so far this season followed up on last year and that is obviously the result and fans’ reaction.

We had the lion’s share of the game (against Wimbledon) and had the ball in very good areas, with opportunities and chances to score, but ultimately we didn’t.

It’s our responsibility to make sure when we get into those areas we find the final pass, we finish, we get the combinations right and when we do get through the keeper had a very good day.

It was equal to what we created and it then built the frustration as the game went on, resulting in a 93rd-minute header where Thomas looked head and shoulders above everybody and headed it in.

So, ultimately, a frustrating day.

Glyn Hodges via afcwimbledon.co.uk

For me, that’s the best performance.

Portsmouth are very good and it’s hard to play against a side that cause you problems and keep the ball well.

They have got good players in key areas, so they are in a false position.

They’ve got quality all over the park, but we stayed in the game with our three centre-halves and our keeper.

I’d like to highlight them, in particular, as they were getting their heads in the way and blocking, putting their bodies on the line, and stopping crosses.

It was great as we were resilient.

If you keep in the game there’s always that little bit of quality that could win it for you, which is what happened.

Max put a great ball in and it was on a plate for Terell, who put it away well.

Lee Brown

In the first half, we played some really good stuff, in spells we played some really good stuff and created a number of chances.

Anyone could say we tried to play some really good stuff in the first half, we got the ball wide and in behind them.

That final bit was just lacking.

You see it all the time, when people are anxious they snap at shots, the final cross and everyone is so desperate to do well.

We dominated the first half, created four or five chances and you could see the edginess in the second half.

Neil Allen (The News’ chief sports writer)

Pompey's fans turned on under-fire boss Kenny Jackett following defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

The Blues had their goalscoring opportunities, particularly in the first half, but lost it at the death when Terell Thomas headed home.

Lack of quality in the final third proved decisive for the Blues whose promotion ambitions continue struggling to convince anyone.

As for Jackett, it is likely to be a difficult homecoming for Tuesday night, with the visit of Lincoln.

SEE ALSO: 'Cannot be allowed to continue... the final straw... Jackett has to go' - how Pompey fans reacted to 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon