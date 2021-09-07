AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Portsmouth match centre - LIVE updates from Plough Lane
Pompey travel to AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane tonight for their opening game in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.
Danny Cowley is expected to make plenty of changes to his side as he bids to give his fringe players some much-need match action.
And you can following all the development here, as we bring you all the latest from south-west London.
AFC Wimbledon v Pompey - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 21:16
- Danny Cowley set to make a host of changes to his starting XI
- Pompey announce emergency loan signing of Jake Eastwood
- Ellis Harrison leads the line for the Blues
Pompey Substitution
69: Danny Cowley makes his substitution of the evening as Harry Jewitt-White replaces Louis Thompson
HARRISON LEVELS
52: Ellis Harrison has his and Pompey’s second of the game as Cowley’s team overturn the Dons’ two-goal deficit! The Blues striker reacted quickly to head home in the six yard box after Oualah parried.
Second half begins....
46: Pompey get us back underway for the second half!
HALF-TIME
45: The referee blows his whistle to bring an end to the first half with Pompey back in the game thanks to Harrison’s strike.
GOAL FOR POMPEY
45+2: Ellis Harrison announces himself on proceedings by pulling the Blues back into the game on the stroke of half-time with a accurate right footed effort into the bottom corner.
Woodwork denies Pompey twice!
45: Reeco Hackett-Fairchild sees his thunderous effort from outside the box rebound off the crossbar, before George Hirsts header from close range follows the same path
Dons double their lead
43: AFC Wimbledon double their advantage as a neat pull-back across the six-yard-box is slammed home from close range by Aaron Pressley
Eastwood denies Chislett
33: Ethan Chislett collects the ball inside the Pompey box and takes a touch before seeing his drilled effort smartly saved by the Blues’s debutant goalkeeper, Jake Eastwood
Harrison comes close
26: George Hirst excellently flicks the ball behind the Dons backline before Harrison collects and shifts it onto his left, but sees his goal-bound shot blocked by Paul Kalambayi
Romeo tests Oualah
15: Pompey’s first real chance of the match falls to Mahlon Romeo, as he finds space and drives towards goal with the ball before forcing Zaki Oualah into a smart save from a tight angle.