Brett Pitman will miss Pompey’s visit to Kingsmeadow following the ankle problem he picked up in last weekend’s goalless draw with Gillingham.

The striker limped off on 54 minutes to be replaced by John Marquis – and it’s expected the former Donny front man will be recalled to the starting XI to partner Ellis Harrison up front at Wimbledon.

Keeper Craig MacGillivray will likely be reinstated between the posts following his return from international duty with Scotland.

He’ll replace Alex Bass who impressed in the two games prior to the trip to south London.

Scotland under-21 international Ross McCrorie will also return to the match-day squad – but will likely have to make do with a place on the bench after his run-outs for his national side.

Oli Hawkins remains out with a foot injury, while Bryn Morris is to fly to Germany in the latest attempt to discover the root of his long-running injury problems.

Brett Pitman

Dons caretaker boss Glyn Hodges is likely to stick to the same team that beat Southend 4-1 last time out at Roots Hall.

That means Scott Wagstaff will continue at right-back and retain the captaincy from Will Nightingale, who is currently out injured.

Adam Roscrow (thigh), Rod McDonald (knee) and Luke O’Neill (calf) all missed the win at the Shrimpers.

They’ll be assessed before Saturday’s game.