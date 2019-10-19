Portsmouth's Lee Brown

AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth: First-half picture gallery from Kingsmeadow

Check out our pictures from the first half of Pompey’s trip to AFC Wimbledon in League One.

The game remains goalless, with both John Marquis and Christian Burgess missing good chances to put the visitors ahead.

1. Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

2. Marcus Harness battles with Scott Wagstaff

3. Pompey supporters

4. Gareth Evans

