Pompey travel to AFC Wimbledon today aiming to make it four games unbeaten in League One.

Here’s all the key info you need to know about the Kingsmeadow clash…

Pompey team news

Brett Pitman will miss the visit to the Wombles following the ankle problem he picked up in last weekend’s goalless draw with Gillingham.

The striker limped off on 54 minutes to be replaced by John Marquis – and it’s expected the former Donny front man will be recalled to the starting XI to partner Ellis Harrison up front at Wimbledon.

Keeper Craig MacGillivray will likely be reinstated between the posts following his return from international duty with Scotland.

He’ll replace Alex Bass who impressed in the two games prior to the trip to south London.

Scotland under-21 international Ross McCrorie will also return to the match-day squad – but will likely have to make do with a place on the bench after his run-outs for his national side.

Oli Hawkins remains out with a foot injury, while Bryn Morris is to fly to Germany in the latest attempt to discover the root of his long-running injury problems.

Likely line-up

Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Marcus Harness, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Gareth Evans, John Marquis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Brandon Haunstrup, Ross McCrorie, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, Ryan Williams.

Wimbledon team news

Dons caretaker boss Glyn Hodges is likely to stick to the same team that beat Southend 4-1 last time out at Roots Hall.

That means Scott Wagstaff will continue at right-back and retain the captaincy from Will Nightingale, who is currently out injured.

Adam Roscrow (thigh), Rod McDonald (knee) and Luke O’Neill (calf) all missed the win at the Shrimpers.

They’ll be assessed before Saturday’s game.

Likely line-up

Nathan Trott, Terrell Thomas, Ryan Delaney, Paul Kalambayi, Paul Osew, Scott Wagstaff, Mitch Pinnock, Max Sanders, Anthony Wordsworth, Marcus Forss, Joe Pigott. Subs: Nikola Tzanev, Kyron Stabana, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Anthony Hartigan, Shane McLoughlin, Callum Reilly, Kwesi Appiah.

Form guide

AFC Wimbledon: W3 D4 L9

Last five games: W 4-1 Southend (A), League One, W 3-0 Leyton O (H), W 3-2 Rochdale (H), L 3-2 Peterborough (A), L 3-1 Bristol R (H)

Top scorer: Marcus Forss 8

Yellow cards: Callum Reilly 4

Most appearances: Joe Pigott 15



Pompey: W7 D5 L4

Last five games: D 0-0, Gillingham (H), League One, D 2-2 Oxford Utd (A) EFL Trophy, W 2-1 Doncaster (A) League One, W 1-0, Bolton (H) League One, L 4-0 Southampton (H) Carabao Cup.

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison 5

Yellow cards: Tom Naylor 3

Most appearances: Tom Naylor 14



Referee: Sam Purkiss



Other fixtures

Today (3pm): Bolton v Rochdale, Doncaster v Bristol Rovers, Fleetwood v Burton, Gillingham v Peterborough, MK Dons v Coventry, Rotherham v Oxford United, Wycombe v Sunderland

Sunday (midday): Accrington v Ipswich



Odds

Wimbledon 13/5

1-0 10/1; 2-0 18/1; 2-1 10/1; 3-0 45/1; 3-1 28/1; 3-2 28/1

Pompey 21/20

1-0 13/2; 2-0 17/2; 2-1 7/1; 3-0 16/1; 3-1 14/1; 3-2 22/1

Draw 12/5

0-0 10/1; 1-1 11/2; 2-2 11/1; 3-3 50/1