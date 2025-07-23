AI predicts Portsmouth and Southampton's final Championship positions

The new Championship season is just a matter of weeks away and Pompey will hope to build on a solid return to the second tier when they return to competitive action next month.
After securing promotion via an outstanding League One title win just over a year ago, John Mousinho’s side secured a 16th-placed finish after shaking off some iearly-season nconsistency to show some clear signs of improvement during the second half of the campaign.
New signings have been secured in the form of West Bromwich Albion midfielder John Swift and Australian winger Adrian Segecic, while a third new arrival is close as MTK Budapest star Mark Kosznovszky rapidly nears a move to Fratton Park.
But where are Pompey expected to finish in this season’s Championship table? We take a look at a predicted table with the help of AI tool Grok3.
Your next Portsmouth read: The unknown role the Fratton faithful will have played in Portsmouth's transfer pursuit of £1m man Mark Kosznovszky
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.