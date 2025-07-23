The new Championship season is just a matter of weeks away and Pompey will hope to build on a solid return to the second tier when they return to competitive action next month.

After securing promotion via an outstanding League One title win just over a year ago, John Mousinho’s side secured a 16th-placed finish after shaking off some iearly-season nconsistency to show some clear signs of improvement during the second half of the campaign.

New signings have been secured in the form of West Bromwich Albion midfielder John Swift and Australian winger Adrian Segecic, while a third new arrival is close as MTK Budapest star Mark Kosznovszky rapidly nears a move to Fratton Park.

But where are Pompey expected to finish in this season’s Championship table? We take a look at a predicted table with the help of AI tool Grok3.

1 . 1. Leicester City - 98 points Grok3: AI predicts title win with new manager Marti Cifuentes; strong squad. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2: Southampton - 95 points Grok3: Will Still’s young, talented squad; automatic promotion contender | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 3. Ipswich Town - 90 points Grok3: Kieran McKenna’s experience; likely play-off contenders. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 4. Sheffield United - 85 points Grok3: Strong squad but recent play-off loss; play-off hopeful. | Getty Images Photo Sales