Aiden McGeady has challenged Sunderland to pip Pompey to automatic promotion following his side’s Wembley defeat.

The Black Cats fell to a penalty shootout loss against their League One rivals in the Checkatrade Trophy final yesterday.

McGeady fired a double for Jack Ross’ side, including a late extra-time equaliser, either side of goals from the Blues’ Nathan Thompson and Jamal Lowe.

Sunderland are back in league action when they travel to Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

The Black Cats sit fourth in the table with nine games remaining, but have played two matches fewer than third-placed Pompey and three fewer than second-placed Barnsley.

And McGeady has called on Ross’ troops to leapfrog Kenny Jackett’s side and clinch an immediate return to the second tier.

The Republic of Ireland international told the Sunderland Echo: ‘It’s down to us to not let it affect our season.

‘It was a good performance, it was a good day out, it’s a bitter feeling at the end.

‘It’s a trophy that once you are in the final you want to win, but at the start of the season the main aim was to win promotion.

‘We have nine games left this season to do that, so nine cup finals really.

‘Portsmouth won the cup, fair play to them.

‘But now we have to kick on for the last nine games of the season and get ourselves first or second.’

