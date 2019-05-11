Aiden McGeady believes Sunderland hold an advantage over Pompey by playing the first leg of their play-off semi-final at home.

The Black Cats entertain the Blues at the Stadium of Light tonight (7.30pm), before travelling to Fratton Park for the return leg on Thursday.

A place at Wembley for the League One play-off final awaits the winner of the tie – plus the chance to secure the one remaining place in next year’s Championship.

And McGeady, who is managing to play despite a fractured foot, feels his side have been dealt the better hand in that promotion race by having the first leg on home soil.

He’s of the opinion that presents Jack Ross’ side with the chance to seize the early initiative and put pressure on the Blues going into the second leg.

Republic of Ireland international McGeady told the Sunderland Echo: ‘We're at home the first leg and we need to use that to our advantage.

‘Hopefully we can get a good result and that will stand us in good stead when we go down there next week.

‘I think it's a bonus to have the first leg at home because it gives us the opportunity to have a good start and get a good result.

‘Then there will be pressure on them next Thursday.’