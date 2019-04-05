Gareth Ainsworth waxed lyrical about ‘superb club’ Pompey but insisted: Wycombe are going for three points.

The Blues travel to Adams Park tomorrow aiming to keep their League One automatic promotion ambitions alive.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s fourth-placed side still have a chance of finishing in the top two with seven games remaining, although they’re relying on Sunderland and Barnsley to drop points.

In contrast, Wycombe are battling relegation, sitting just two points above the drop zone.

Ainsworth revealed he was ‘in awe’ of Pompey during his playing days – hailing the 42,000 fans who made the trip to Wembley for the Checkatrade Trophy triumph over Sunderland last weekend.

The Wanderers manager has plenty of respect for Jackett, having worked under him at QPR.

But despite his admiration for the Blues and their boss, Ainsworth is adamant there’ll be no room for sentiment giving his side’s position.

He told the Chairboys’ website: ‘Everyone has asked why Portsmouth are in these bottom two divisions of English football for the past five or six years.

‘Obviously they’ve had financial issues but it’s a huge club, they took 42,000 to Wembley, it’s a super club with a great history and I’ve got a lot of respect for Portsmouth.

‘I remember playing there and being in awe of that club and as a manager you get a chance to stop and soak up the atmosphere which is great.

‘They’ve had some great players, some great managers and they’ve got one at the moment in Kenny Jackett who was assistant manager when I signed for QPR, and I’ve got a lot of respect for Ken.

‘He gets his players working hard and it was great to see them lifting the trophy so I congratulate them for that.

‘But on Saturday I need the points and we’ll be going for it.

‘But it’s a great team to come to town and I’m looking forward to it.’

Wycombe held Pompey to a 2-2 draw at Fratton Park in September.

