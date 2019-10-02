Have your say

Alan Knight has every confidence Alex Bass would make the most of a League One chance.

The academy graduate could be in line for just a second Football League appearance for Kenny Jackett’s men against Gillingham on Saturday, October 12.

First-choice goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has been named in Scotland’s squad for a second time in his career meaning he’s unavailable.

The Blues have the option to postpone the Gills clash with MacGillivray, Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) and Ross McCrorie (Scotland under-21s) receiving international call-ups.

It could be thrown into further doubt should Ryan Williams be selected in the latest Australia set-up, which is announced on Friday.

But if Pompey decide they want the Gillingham fixture to go ahead, Knight is certain Bass can fill the void of MacGillivray.

Alex Bass

Despite being restricted to just two Leasing.com Trophy appearances this season, the Fratton legend has great belief in the 21-year-old.

Knight said: ‘I’ve got every confidence in the man that he is now.

‘It’s all in Alex’s hands if he is given the opportunity.

‘I was lucky enough to work with him as an apprentice, especially when we went out to Holland a few years ago.

‘I’ve seen his progress under John Keeley’s stewardship.

‘He’s been patient, gone out on loan and done all the stuff he has to do.

‘I’m sure he won’t let anyone down if and when his chance does arrive. If that does arrive against Gillingham then great.’

MacGillivray has been a revelation since arriving from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018.

The Scot has been an ever-present in League One for Pompey following his Fratton Park switch.

And should that continue to be the case, Knight admitted Bass may have to assess his options in the long-term as he searches for regular game time.

‘You’ve got to have a little bit of luck, but Craig has taken a fantastic opportunity at Portsmouth with both hands,’ he added.

‘He’s been magnificent when he’s played for Pompey, no doubt about that.

‘It’s something Alex may have to have a look at.

‘I’m sure he’d love his chance to come here.

‘But for his own personal development, he’ll have to make that decision when it comes.’