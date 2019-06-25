Jamal Lowe’s Pompey situation will be dealt with in the best way for both parties.

That’s the verdict of Alan Knight after it was reported the winger wants away from Fratton Park this summer.

Jamal Lowe celebrates scoring at Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

Sky Sports News have claimed Lowe has told the Blues he wants to end his two-and-a-half-year association with the club, although it’s understood no transfer request has been handed in.

The 24-year-old finished as Pompey’s 17-goal scorer last season, with Kenny Jackett’s men missing out on promotion from League One after their play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

That led to Wigan – managed by the man responsible for bringing the former non-league ace to Fratton Park, Paul Cook – and Milwall both having £1.5m bids rejected by the Blues for the wide man's services.

After losing Matt Clarke to Brighton, Lowe now represents Pompey’s most-bankable asset.

Knight feels the Blues will be reluctant to lose the former Hampton & Richmond man, too.

If Lowe does want to leave, though, the Fratton legend feels Jackett won’t stand in his way – but only for the right price.

Knight said: ‘It's a thing Jamal and the club will have to manage and speak about.

‘It's never easy if he has become a bit unsettled. I'm sure the club would look to make sure that's not the case.

‘Whatever happens will be done for the best of the club and Jamal.

‘This is the fallout you get for missing out on promotion.

‘It's a difficult one because I would hate for Jamal's stint at Pompey to finish with some bitterness.

‘But it is football and it's a business. I'm sure it will all be dealt in the best manner for both parties.

‘Every player has their price and the club will want to get what they deserve.’

Lowe has made no denial about his desire to test himself in the Championship.

But Knight believes Jackett will deal with any potential situation the correct way.

He added: 'It will split opinion. The club will feel they've given him the opportunity but he might feel time is running out.

‘We don't know the full ins and outs.

'I'm sure Kenny has dealt with similar scenarios and will deal with it in the right way.’