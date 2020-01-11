Have your say

Alex Bass has won the goalkeeping battle with Craig MacGillivray to start against AFC Wimbledon.

And Cameron McGeehan has been granted his Blues bow as Kenny Jackett makes changes for this afternoon’s return to League One action.

MacGillivray was in goal for the midweek Leasing.com Trophy win at Walsall, but the Blues boss has made a statement by restoring Bass for today’s league fixture.

McGeehan, who arrived on loan from Barnsley in the week, takes the place of Ben Close alongside Tom Naylor in the holding roles.

That allows Andy Cannon to operate behind lone striker Ellis Harrison, with Gareth Evans among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, there is a surprise on the bench, with Jack Whatmough named for the first time since suffering serious injury in February 2018.

Brandon Haunstrup also marks his return among the substitutes, with Paul Downing dropping out of the squad and once again Brett Pitman absent.

Pompey: Bass, Bolton, Burgess, Raggett, Seddon, McGeehan, Naylor, Harness, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: MacGillivray, Whatmough, Haunstrup, Close, Evans, Marquis, Hawkins.