Alex Bass felt Pompey were given a good workout in their pre-season victory at Bognor.

A Blues XI – made up of first team and academy players – defeated the Rocks 2-1 at Nyewood Lane.

The visitors were by far the better side in the first half, with Eoin Teggart and Brett Pitman giving Joe Gallen’s side a two-goal advantage before the break.

Bognor improved after the break, though, with ex-Fratton striker Dan Smith reducing the arrears.

A mixture of tired legs and experienced players being replaced by youngsters meant Robbie Blake's side took control of the second period.

Pompey held on, though, with Bass producing an excellent save to keep out Smith late on.

It was the first 90 minutes of the summer for the keeper along with the likes of Christian Burgess, Brandon Haunstrup and Andy Cannon.

And Bass was pleased with the test the Blues were given.

He said: ‘Bognor are a good team. They get the ball down and play some good football.

‘Towards the end, it was the first 90 minutes for most of the boys and they stretched the game as we started to get tired.

‘They created some good chances and it was a good finish for their goal.

‘As a goalkeeper, you've got to make a couple of saves and that’s what I had to do in the last couple of minutes.

‘Blakey likes to play football and the pitch was immaculate so the ball zipped about and it was a really good game.’