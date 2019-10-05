Have your say

Alfie Stanley scored a hat-trick as Pompey Academy beat Newport County’s under-18s 6-3 in the Youth Alliance League.

His trio of goals helped the young Blues record their eighth win in nine south-west division games this season.

Paul Kelly’s unbeaten side now sit top of the table with 25 points from their games played to date.

Although, the academy boss wasn’t present, with him needed to assist the senior team as they took on Doncaster Rovers in League One.

Kelly was called up as a replacement for assistant manager Joe Gallen, who was unable to attend the game at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Harrison Brook was also on the mark for the Pompey under-18 side – as were Eoin Teggart and Harry Kavanagh.

The academy side return to action next Saturday with an away trip to Forest Green Rovers.