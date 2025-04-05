Pompey full-back Zak Swanson is not in the squad to face Millwall | National World

Pompey boss John Mousinho has named his starting XI for today’s Championship trip to Millwall

The Blues boss has made two changes to the side that beat Blackburn Rovers last Saturday, with Jordan Williams and Terry Devlin coming in to replace Zak Swanson and Sunderland loanee Adil Aouchiche.

Aouchiche is named among Pompey’s substitutes for fixture at The Den. However, there’s no Swanson in the match-day 20 as he drops out alongside Brighton loanee Mark O’Mahony.

Harvey Blair and January signing Thomas Waddingham earn recalls as a result. But as Pompey prepare for the latest Championship test as they strive for second-tier safety, it means they have an incredible 13 players not involved - either through injury or non-selection issues.

Here’s all 13 of those players Mousinho is without for today’s trip to east London.

Pompey’s missing 13 v Millwall

Ben Killip

January arrival continues to be third-choice behind No1 Nicolas Schmid and his deputy Jordan Archer.

Zak Swanson

The full-back has started 11 for the Blues’ past 12 games. His absence today is presumably down to injury, given that both Blair and Waddingham have been named on the bench. We’ll know more after today’s game.

Conor Shaughnessy

The centre-back has been out since mid-February with a calf issue. The Irishman is due back, though, over Easter.

Ibane Bowat

The summer arrival was ruled for the season back in September after suffering a knee injury in training.

Rob Atkinson

The on-loan Bristol City defender has been forced to sit out the past five games with a calf injury. He should be back before the end of the season, though.

Hayden Matthews

The Aussie centre-back - who only arrived at Fratton Park in the January transfer window - will miss the rest of the season with an ankle issue. He picked up the problem in the same game as Atkinson hobbled off injured - February’s win against QPR.

Ryley Towler

Ryley Towler continues to be overlooked at cente-back | Getty Images

The popular defender can’t even make the bench for Pompey - despite their struggles to keep centre-halves fit this season.

Jacob Farrell

The Aussie left-back has made just one appearance this season because of a leg injury. He’s out for the rest of the campaign.

Kusini Yengi

The Socceroos international returned to training last weekend after heading home early from international duty with a hamstring problem. He was expected to return to the squad for today’s trip to Millwall. Omission could be down to selection rather than a setback in his recovery.

Mark O’Mahony

The Irishman travelled to London with the rest of the squad so is fit. Perhaps Mousinho has liked what he’s seen from Waddingham in training this week.

Abdoulaye Kamara

Abdoulaye Kamara in action against Norwich in December | Getty Images

The midfielder’s absence is no surprise. He’s not been inviolved in a match-day squad since the FA Cup defeat to Wycombe at the beginning of January. No injury - just deemed not good enough at present to make the squad.

Callum Lang

Pompey’s current top scorer is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury against Oxford United.

Paddy Lane

The League-One title winner is also out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign following an injury picked up at Blackbunr in mid-January.