'All-action midfield displays which augurs well... cultured showing' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from win against Peterborough
Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from Pompey’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Peterborough at Fratton Park.
First-half goals from Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ronan Curtis handed Danny Cowley’s side the win.
Here’s how Allen rated the players’ performances…
Alex Bass - Comfortably dealt with the few Peterborough efforts, while used ball effectively - 7
Kieron Freeman - Solid defensively, with a few glimpses of attacking intent - 7
Sean Raggett - Didn’t put a foot wrong and dominant at the back - 8
Clark Robertson - Cultured showing and fully in command defensively - 8
Lee Brown - More attacking then Freeman and dependable as ever - 7
Shaun Williams (77 mins Louis Thompson) - Hard-working yet understated, keeping Blues ticking over from deep - 8
Ryan Tunnicliffe - Well-taken goal and an all-action midfield displays which augurs well - 9
Marcus Harness - A constant through and Posh struggled to handle him at times - 8
Ronan Curtis - Stunning goal and put absolutely everything into his performance - 8
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (77 mins Michael Jacobs) - Left nothing on the pitch and can be pleased with showing - 7
John Marquis - Couldn’t get a goal despite a few opportunities, but energy often put Pym under pressure - 7 - BOOKED
Subs Not Used: Dan Gyollai, Callum Johnson, Layton Ndukwu, plus three more triallists.