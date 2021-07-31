Pompey team-mates Lee Brown and Kieron Freeman

First-half goals from Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ronan Curtis handed Danny Cowley’s side the win.

Here’s how Allen rated the players’ performances…

Alex Bass - Comfortably dealt with the few Peterborough efforts, while used ball effectively - 7

Kieron Freeman - Solid defensively, with a few glimpses of attacking intent - 7

Sean Raggett - Didn’t put a foot wrong and dominant at the back - 8

Clark Robertson - Cultured showing and fully in command defensively - 8

Lee Brown - More attacking then Freeman and dependable as ever - 7

Shaun Williams (77 mins Louis Thompson) - Hard-working yet understated, keeping Blues ticking over from deep - 8

Ryan Tunnicliffe - Well-taken goal and an all-action midfield displays which augurs well - 9

Marcus Harness - A constant through and Posh struggled to handle him at times - 8

Ronan Curtis - Stunning goal and put absolutely everything into his performance - 8

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (77 mins Michael Jacobs) - Left nothing on the pitch and can be pleased with showing - 7

John Marquis - Couldn’t get a goal despite a few opportunities, but energy often put Pym under pressure - 7 - BOOKED