Colby Bishop’s wife, Annabel, has revealed all her wishes came true at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The Pompey striker’s partner watched on from the stands - in the company of recently-born daughter, Camilla - with enormous pride as the Blues hero made a dramatic return to first-team action following heart surgery.

Three months and two days had passed since the 28-year-old underwent surgery to correct an irregularity that was detected during a routine scan as part of the club’s pre-season medical checks in July.

The Bishop family endured the ‘scariest’ of times in the days, weeks and months that followed the shock diagnosis, with the player himself admitting to The News that he was unsure whether he’d ever be able to play again.

Pompey’s top-scorer over the past two seasons - including last term’s League One title-winning campaign - did more than just return to action on Saturday, though, following his 78th-minute introduction as a substitute against Preston North End.

He marked the occasion with a goal, with his 89th-minute penalty sealing a 3-1 win in front of an ecstatic and relieved Fratton faithful.

At the final whistle, an understandably emotional Bishop spoke of the huge joy his surprise comeback provided. Yet he wasn’t the only one sharing their inner-most thoughts and gratitude after enduring such a ‘hard’ period. Wife Annabel also opened up on the situation that unexpectedly landed on them in the summer as they awaited the birth of their daughter.

Writing on Instagram, she revealed that watching husband Colby make a goalscoring return in front of baby Camilla was a dream come true.

Providing an insight into what the whole family went through, she eloquently wrote: ‘Hearing the words your husband needs heart surgery is something you never ever want to hear, especially not at 39 weeks pregnant.

‘The scariest times were ahead of us, and we had no choice but to schedule surgery for when our baby was just 12 days old.

‘Despite the perfect photos posted online, my postpartum reality was actually in a hotel next door to the hospital whilst Colby was in intensive care.

‘The road to recovery has been hard, incomparable to other football injuries. But Colby’s strength and dedication has been unbelievable. Everyone close to him knows just how much he has put into this, to be back 3 months later.

‘Watching him step back onto the pitch, whilst holding my baby in my arms was all I ever wished for.

‘The goal yesterday (Saturday) was more than just a goal, it was everything for our family.’