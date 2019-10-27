The debate was again raging on Twitter after another stoppage-time goal cost Pompey points.

The Blues threw way a two-goal lead and were forced settle for a 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

After also conceding in the 93rd minute to lose 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon the previous weekend, the Fratton faithful have been having their say on why Kenny Jackett’s men have been unable to see games out.

Here’s some of the best tweets...

@jeffharris_665

We all knew it was coming everyone can see this isn’t working something needs to change drastically to rescue this season if that’s a new manager if its the players actually stepping up and being responsible if its the fans getting behind the team regardless then so be it #pompey

@StormForce7

Recruitment has been poor in comparison to the quality of those sold, implementation of players brought into the club has been equally poor, tactically too rigid and game management absent when needed most. I am usually the last to want manager change, but it's time.

@ChrisGibbs81

Delighted to see @RonanCurtis1 back in the goals and enjoying his football #PositivesFromToday

@bryanpositive

Bit of perspective here everyone. We’re lucky to have a club, brick by brick #pompey

@_BlakeAidan

So bored of this season. Something has to change and it has to be now. #Pompey

@djliamh

Generally happy with the performance from #pompey today. Definite signs of improvement. OG harsh to take but I feel changes should have been made before. Clear signs of tiring, no changes made until the 91st min. Maybe irrelevant but baffiling. I feel for the players today.

@Lawro77

I’m ambivalent on KJ staying/going, but I’m not sure you can blame him 100% for today. Sounds like we missed good chances and then bottled it once they got one back. Players have to take responsibility too? #pompey

@samjeffersmacey

How many points are we going to drop from winning positions this year. Poor tactics. Poor game management. Poor substitutions (or lack off). Season might already be a right off, if we don’t do something soon. #Pompey