He has since joined Burton on a permanent deal – and ahead of the Brewers’ visit to PO4 tonight, The News spoke to Derbyshire Live’s Burton Albion reporter, Colston Crawford, to see how Ahadme has adapted to life at the Pirelli Stadium.

Here’s what he said.

‘It’s all promise so far but no end product – but let’s not forget he’s only started four times and come off the bench once.

‘Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink thinks he’s got someone he can work with, he thinks he can improve him and turn him into a prominent goalscorer.

‘His assistant, Dino Maambria, who was also a striker, has said he’s convinced Gassan can be one of the leading forwards in the next two or three years.

‘I think any player who has faith shown in him to lead the line may reap the benefits and bring the best out of him, but seeing as he’s just joined and he’s so young, it’s way too early to know whether the move to Burton will pay off or not.

Gassan Ahadme is set for a Pompey reunion when Burton travel to Fratton Park tonight in League One

‘He can develop and learn massively under Jimmy, and if Gassan turns into half the player Jimmy once was, he’ll have a great career.

‘They love his work-rate and his effort because he works really hard and they like the look of him.

‘He’s got something for us and they know what he can be capable of – they just need to unlock his end product.

‘Everyone down at Pompey knows what he’s like so it will be interesting to see how he might play.’

Defender Ryan Leak was on trial at Pompey in the summer before joining Burton.

He’s likely to miss tonight’s game with a facial injury, but Crawford spoke highly of the 23-year-old centre-back.

He added: ‘Ryan came in and was an immediate hit.

‘He’s a Burton boy and came in and looked solid from the word go.

‘When he has played he’s not let anyone down and looks the part.

‘He would’ve fitted in at Pompey for sure.