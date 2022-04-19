Sean Raggett had given the visitors the lead at the Mazuma Stadium, when he sensationally volleyed home a neat Ronan Curtis nod-down.

However, after a backs-to-the-wall defensive display, the Blues’ goal was eventually breached when Jonah Ayunga snatched a controversial equaliser in injury time.

And while Danny Cowley’s side’s faint play-off hopes were officially dashed, a number of events may have been missed amid the drama.

Pre-match soaking

As Pompey arrived in Lancashire, the coaching staff and players alike took a look at the pitch.

After those in royal blue had exited the field, the club’s kitman, Shaun North, remained in the dugout for a brief moment.

He probably wished he hadn’t, though, as the sprinklers decided to spin away from the pitch and drench the club official, before he could scurry away.

As Pompey suffered late heartbreak against Morecambe, the All Seeing Eye was on hand to spot the moments that may have flown under the radar during the stalemate. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Jim Bentley’s musings

Ahead of yesterday’s draw, Shrimps favourite Jim Bentley was given a moment of appreciation, as he returned to the club where he spent 19 years as a player and manager combined.

When it was time for the former Telford man to take his seat, he was positioned behind The News’ reporters who were able to hear his conversations.

First of all, he couldn’t help but be blown away by the 806 away fans who had travelled the length of the country to watch their team.

The ex-AFC Fylde chief was audibly impressed by the commitment of the Fratton faithful, before his joy reached boiling point at one fan in particular.

As John Westwood entered the away end, Bentley was clearly delighted to see the renowned Blues fan for potentially the first time.

Despite the 45-year-old’s recognition of Pompey’s supporters, his knowledge of their players may need some revision, as he was heard explaining how he was impressed with ‘Manchester City’s’ George Hirst...

Stadium Announcer

One person who didn’t share Bentley’s happiness to hear Westwood’s bell was Morecambe’s stadium announcer.

As the final-whistle blew, the man behind the mic congratulated both teams on their efforts, before wishing the away fans a safe journey home.

However, he couldn’t help but let his feelings known as he finished his sentence, playfully, with: ‘And take that bell with you!’

On your head!

One of the fixture’s more comical moments came when the hosts’ Aaron Wildig ‘took one for the team.’

In a battle for possession, the ball took an unfortunate deflection and looped up into the air and smacked the 30-year-old on the head for his troubles.