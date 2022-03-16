As the Blues’ eight-game unbeaten run came to an end, the all seeing eye didn’t miss a thing.

Here’s the best of the moments missed.

Pilgrim Pete banters away fans

As the atmosphere was building towards kick-off, the hosts mascot, Pilgrim Pete, entered into a whimsical to and forth with the Fratton faithful.

Plymouth’s character could be seen gesturing to those who had made the long journey to Devon on a Tuesday.

This then led to a percentage of the travelling support directing a few chants his way as he trudged down the tunnel before the teams came out.

Advertising board mishap

George Hirst played the entirety of Pompey's defeat to Plymouth last night. Picture: Graham Hunt

Unsurprisingly, the Pompey fans were in good form yesterday, as they never stopped chanting and creating noise for those in royal blue.

And their unrivalled support impacted the stadium last night, as those banging on the boards at the top of the stand forced an advertising hoarding to fall down into the crowd.

As the police and stewards tried to retrieve said banner, they were greeted to a chant of ‘we’ve got your board’ from the Blues fans.

Thompson flop

The ‘Thompson flop’ evidently runs in the family, as Louis has followed in brother Nathan’s footsteps in replicating the renowned move on the south coast.

After performing it in recent weeks, it made an appearance again against Plymouth, as he fell to the ground when shielding the ball out of play on the stroke of half-time.

The referee inevitably gave a free-kick to Pompey.

Curtis and Gillophrey fight over ball

A small flash point during yesterday’s defeat came shortly after the interval as Plymouth won a goal-kick.

In an attempt to slow the game down, Ronan Curtis was the first to the ball before Macauley Gillesphey chased him down to retrieve.

This prompted the Republic of Ireland winger to jog with the ball away from goal, before throwing it between the defender’s legs.

Horror corners

After a succession of poor corners taken by Curtis, the Fratton faithful would have been relieved to see Joe Morrell, then Ryan Tunnicliffe reinstated to take them, after numerous wasted attempts by the former Derry man.

However, the ex-Fulham central midfielder produced the worst of the lot as he drilled his first attempt flat, but over the edge of the box.

Back to the drawing board.

Neil Allen’s car window

As The News’ sports team walked back to the car during a drastic temperature drop in Devon, chief sports writer Neil Allen’s motor was unusually freezing cold.

Shortly after driving away from Home Park, it was revealed the front window was left open for the match’s entirety.

This sparked a debate as to whose fault it was. There was never a definitive answer.

Message From the Editor