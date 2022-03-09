But what about the events that flew under the radar?

Here’s a collection of the things that may have gone unnoticed during the success at Gresty Road.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steep walk to the press box

The Main Stand at Gresty Road has given Newcastle, Sunderland, and Spurs a run for their money for the steepest climb in English football.

Journalists who had travelled from Portsmouth and those from closer to the ground where wheezing when they finally reached the top to start working.

Guy racing for pies

There were a number of moments that may have flown under the radar as Pompey beat Crewe. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

BBC Radio Solent co-commentator and former Blues striker Guy Whittingham rolled back the years, as he turned on the jets to claim his free matchday food and drink.

The kind people behind the scenes at Crewe gave those working a token that entitled them to hot food and a drink of their choice.

But as appetites grew larger, the wait for the kiosk to open also dragged on.

However, as news filtered its way up to the press box that the shutters had lifted, the ex-Pompey boss glided down the steep steps unscathed to fuel up before kick-off.

Morrell tackle for the opening goal

Although Hirst and Connor Ogilvie will, rightly, receive adulation for Pompey’s opener against Crewe, Joe Morrell’s hand in the opening strike deserves sizeable credit.

With the hosts looking to break on the counter, the Wales international produced a sensation, well-timed tackle to stop them in their tracks, before regaining composure to play the ball into the path of Ronan Curtis.

Not only did this set the Blues on their way to victory, it was the beginning of an impressive display from the former Luton man, who showed further proof he and Louis Thompson could form a formidable partnership for years to come.

Ogilvie and Agyei batlle

In many respects, Ogilvie’s performance last night was the showing of a perfect wing-back.

His inviting crosses were headed home by Hirst – as the former proved dangerous in attack throughout.

But, his battle with Dan Agyei during the first half was equally impressive, as both players vied for supremacy.

After a couple of flash points down the left-hand-side, the ex-Spurs defender appeared to have reigned supreme after producing a number of well-timed, crunching, tackles.

The former Burnley winger was thent subbed off in the second half, before being spotted limping around his IBIS hotel this morning.

Cowley and Crewe boss ball battle

Shortly after half-time, a Curtis tackle saw the ball squirm out for a contentious Pompey throw-in.

This then incensed David Artell who thought the decision should have gone his way – which prompted the Alexandra boss to grapple for the ball and prevent play being resumed, as Danny Cowley consulted the fourth official.

The former Gibraltar international’s protests were short-lived though, as he reluctantly gave the ball to Mahlon Romeo.

AOB advertising board

Aiden O’Brien did his best to imitate Sean Raggett’s incident with the advertising hoardings against Fleetwood 10 days ago.

Against the Cod Army, the Blues centre-back couldn’t prevent himself flying into the under-construction North Stand.

But this time it was the ex-Sunderland man’s turn to do so, as he leaped into the Ice Cream Van Stand that hosted 1050 of the Fratton faithful in the 75th minute.

Thankfully, he was quickly onto his feet and back into the thick of the actions moments after.

Message From the Editor