Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson is relishing the chance to pit his wits against Pompey in the FA Cup.

The non-league side will travel to Fratton Park after defeating fellow National League North rivals York City on Sunday.

With the second-round draw taking place before the Blues’ clash at Harrogate on Monday night, the Robins had to watch the tie at Wetherby Road play out before their opponent was confirmed.

Kenny Jackett’s side delivered a 2-1 victory to set up a meeting with Altincham at Fratton Park. It will be played between Friday, November 29 and Monday, December 2.

The Manchester-based visitors undoubtedly go into the game as heavy underdogs as they currently sit 76 places below Pompey in the pyramid.

Parkinson revealed it's an encounter for Alty to get excited about – and reckons the magic of the Cup means his side could pull off an upset.

YORK, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Phil Parkinson, manager of Altrincham celebrates with his staff and players after his sides's FA Cup first-round win at York City. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

He told That's Manchester: ‘It means everything to everyone in non-league to have a good FA Cup run.

‘We've managed to do that this season. To get to the first round is a great milestone to achieve but ultimately getting to the Holy Grail of the third round would be unbelievable.

‘It's every manager and every player's dream to be able to pit yourselves against those better teams and better players but ultimately come out on top.

‘That's the beauty of the FA Cup because you have the potential to do that and cause a Cup upset.

‘Harry Redknapp has managed there, Paul Merson has played there. It is a massive, massive club and is something for the players to be really excited about.’

It was Tom Peers' 82nd-minute goal at York which gave Altrincham a 1-0 and put them into the hat for the second round.

Now the forward is exciting to experience the atmosphere of Fratton Park.

Peers said: ‘The thought of going to Fratton Park and playing in front of 15,000-20,000 people is electric.’