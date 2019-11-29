Phil Parkinson insists Altrincham won’t deviate away from their beliefs as they target an FA Cup giant-killing against Pompey.

The non-league side visit Fratton Park tomorrow in the second round of the competition.

Alty are 15th in the National League North and sit 66 places behind Kenny Jackett’s men – 10th in League One – in the football pyramid.

Parkinson revealed he’s identified how he believes Pompey will set up tactically and isn’t expecting Jackett to change much from Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Rotherham.

But the Altrincham boss wants his troops to be brave as they aim for a major Cup upset.

Parkinson told his club’s website: ‘They are a very big team, a very well-run outfit.

Keeper Anthony Thompson celebrates with Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson after their FA Cup first-round win over York. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

‘Kenny Jackett has been successful everywhere he’s been, he’s always set up very strong teams.

‘I don’t really want to go into how they’ll set up because they might look at us and think they’re a team where they’ll have a go at something different or change their tactics.

‘But from what we’ve seen, they have a real set way of playing and it's very identifiable and we’ll be putting that across to the players.

‘I’d like to think they don’t take us lightly – in fact the opposite of that I hope they do – but knowing how Kenny Jackett operates, he does it proper and I’d be amazed if they do take us lightly and be surprised if they do set up differently.

‘Well have a set idea of what they're going to do. I’ve always said since I’ve been here that we have a set approach and set way of doing things.

‘We certainly won’t deviate away from our beliefs and identity. We have a way of playing and they’ll know that, they’ll have done their research as everyone does against us and everyone seems to have a perception of how to beat an Altrincham team.

‘Since we’ve come in, we’ve had great success in what we believe and living and dying by the sword.’

Pompey aim to be in the hat for Monday’s coveted third-round draw when the Premier League sides enter the competition.

Altrincham are also hoping for the same and would take a replay to ensure they're in with that chance.

Parkinson added: ‘We don’t have to win it on the day – maybe we have to survive the day a little bit.

‘But if we can get a bare minimum of bringing them back here then I’ll be one of the happiest managers going into the hat on Monday.’