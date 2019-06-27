Have your say

Ryan Williams has returned to Pompey.

The winger has been brought back to Fratton Park – seven-and-a-half years after his departure.

Williams left for Fulham as an 18-year-old after six substitute appearances for the Blues.

The Australian has gone on to represent Oxford United, Barnsley and Rotherham during his career.

Despite the Millers wanting to keep Williams, he’s opted to move back to the south coast following the expiry of his New York Stadium contract.

The 25-year-old is Pompey’s fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals James Bolton, Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing.

Here’s now members of the Fratton faithful have reacted to Williams’ return on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Liam Ingram

Always rated him. He tore us apart at Fratton a couple of years ago. Pleased with this one

Joe Carter

It's a good signing well done Jackett

Dom Calvert

Some of the comments on here, as usual, show just how clueless some people are. This guy was an exciting prospect from our academy that we sold, because we were taking anything we could get for players!

Dan Maverick Clover

I remember when he went thinking he looked promising he can only of got better surely!

Mat Chalke

Remember Ryan the first time round. I thought he was going to get his chance with Pompey, he was an exciting prospect at a higher level, then he went to Fulham.

Anthony Knight

Looking like ANOTHER underwhelming window..yet another freebie to join our yet to be announced loanees

Jim Beck

Don’t understand the negative comments, think he’s a good age and just become an international

Andrew Burgess

Hes been good at Rotherham

Pete Graham

Get in my son, show us you are worth it!