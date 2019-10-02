Amazon Alexa can now sing Play Up Pompey - and she has a great joke about Southampton

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH fans can now ask their smart speakers to join in with their chants of Play Up Pompey and roast their fiercest rivals thanks to a software update.

Tech giant Amazon has announced its Alexa device now knows how to sing the Pompey Chimes – and even mock Southampton.

Portsmouth superfan John Westwood

The quirky commands are part of an Alexa update that includes chants and roasts for more than 40 English and Scottish football teams.

To get Alexa to chant Play Up Pompey, fans just need to say ‘Alexa, sing me a Portsmouth song’.

Dishing out banter at Hampshire rivals Southampton's expense is just as easy.

An Amazon Alexa device

Fans who ask Alexa for ‘a burn about Southampton' will get the reply: ‘Southampton have a really well-established development pathway.

‘It goes under-18, under-21, first team, Liverpool.’

You can listen to both commands in action in a video, above.

The software update also allows fans to ask Alexa about their team's latest statistics, including scorelines, goals and assists.

Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

It comes just over a week since Portsmouth met rivals Southampton in a Carabao Cup clash at Fratton Park. The Blues lost 4-0.

