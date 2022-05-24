Paul Hall in action against Sunderland's Michael Gray in March 1998. Picture: Phil Cole /Allsport

The former Pompey favourite replaced Theodore Whitmore as Reggae Boyz boss in December, overseeing the remaining four games of their World Cup qualifying programme.

Stepping up from his role as assistant coach, it was seen as an interim appointment, combining international duties with serving as QPR’s B-team manager.

Despite subsequently unable to book a place in Qatar, the 49-year-old continues to be highly regarded by the Jamaica Football Federation.

During 10 years at Loftus Road, Hall has been pivotal in the development of 20 players to reach QPR’s first-team, including Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair.

Yet he is nearing agreement to become Jamaica’s permanent boss.

He told The News: ‘I have said to Jamaica that if you want me to carry on you must remove the interim title – and they are.

‘I have a game against Catalonia in Spain (May 25) and then the CONCACAF Nations League against Suriname in Mexico (June 5), so it’s all go.

Paul Hall featured 48 times for Jamaica, including the 1998 World Cup finals. Picture: Doug Pensinger

‘We are talking about the contract and doing something long-term, but they are not a federation which is gifted with finances. However, for me to step away from QPR would have to be a long-term deal.

‘Maybe I will quit QPR, but, at this moment in time, they are allowing me the experience of being an international manager and that can only help both ways.

‘I was Jamaica’s assistant coach and they asked me to take the team, that’s why I was interim, so I was able to smoothly make the transition. I applied for this job and am their first choice to take it.

‘I have to build myself a new team. We have Michael Antonio, Bobby Decordova Reid, Ravel Morrison, Leon Bailey, some really good players, and I must build around these guys.

‘I also need to reduce the average age because it’s an ageing group of players, so we’re looking at a team which is going to be here in four years for the next World Cup.

‘We never really looked like qualifying for Qatar. I took the job with four games to go, yet we weren’t one of the strongest teams. We didn’t get that close, but I believe next time we will.’

Hall made 216 appearances and scored 42 goals for Pompey after Jim Smith signed him from Torquay in March 1993.

He later went on to play in the Premier League for Coventry, while registered 48 games and 14 goals internationally for Jamaica, including featuring in the 1998 World Cup finals.

Holding the Uefa Pro Licence, he has spent 10 years with QPR, starting from coaching the under-14s, before in recent times being appointed under-23s head coach and now overseeing their B team.

Hall added: ‘I’ve had 20 first-team debuts in my time at QPR, lots of good players have come through.

‘QPR are number three in the country for developing footballers – and we are all very proud of that achievement. So many people deserve credit.’

