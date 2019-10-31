Andy Cannon available for Portsmouth against Oxford - but wait goes on for Brett Pitman return

Andy Cannon has been passed fit to feature for Pompey against Oxford United.

The midfielder was forced off in the 44th minute of the reserves’ 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday with a suspected quad injury.

However, according to Blues boss Kenny Jackett, he’s ‘100-per-cent’ fit to play a part against the U’s.

The manager is still waiting, though, on Brett Pitman to return from a groin injury.

He limped off during Pompey’s goalless draw with Gillingham.

The striker has subsequently missed the games against Wimbledon, Lincoln and Bristol Rovers.

Jackett said: 'Cannon is fine - 100 per cent.

'I don't think Brett will be ready this weekend.

'He still has a niggling groin injury that, at present, isn't clearing up.'