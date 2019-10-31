Andy Cannon has been passed fit to feature for Pompey against Oxford United.

The midfielder was forced off in the 44th minute of the reserves’ 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday with a suspected quad injury.

However, according to Blues boss Kenny Jackett, he’s ‘100-per-cent’ fit to play a part against the U’s.

The manager is still waiting, though, on Brett Pitman to return from a groin injury.

He limped off during Pompey’s goalless draw with Gillingham.

The striker has subsequently missed the games against Wimbledon, Lincoln and Bristol Rovers.

Jackett said: 'Cannon is fine - 100 per cent.

'I don't think Brett will be ready this weekend.

'He still has a niggling groin injury that, at present, isn't clearing up.'