Long may continue Ronan Curtis’ prolific goalscoring form.

That’s the verdict of Andy Cannon now the Irishman has bounced back ‘the best way possible.’

After beginning the season out of sorts, Curtis has hit the heights that yielded 11 goals in 49 appearances during his maiden season at Pompey following his arrival from Derry City in June 2018.

Before the FA Cup third-round trip to Fleetwood, Curtis scored eight times in his past 10 outings – including the match-winner in the 1-0 win over League One promotion rivals Ipswich.

Cannon’s good friends with the south London-born winger and they spend a fair amount of time together off the field.

The former Rochdale man pinpointed Curtis has looked like his old self recently after a tough opening to the campaign.

Andy Cannon celebrates with Ronan Curtis after his match-winner against Ipswich. Picture: Graham Hunt

Now Cannon wants the Republic of Ireland international to keep up his exploits heading into the business end of the season.

He said: ‘Ronan has had a hard time and there are things that could be going on off the pitch that nobody knows about.

‘He is a strong character and has bounced back in the best way possible and long may it continue and he keeps on scoring all of the time.

‘Wingers are high risk, high reward. He keeps on shooting and they keep on going in!

‘Let’s hope it continues. When I’ve been with him, he’s been a lot happier and things.

‘That’s the main thing, that he is happier off the field and now he is performing week in, week out.’