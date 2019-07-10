Have your say

Andy Cannon is relishing the chance to put his shin pads back on against UCD.

The midfielder looks set to make his first appearance in six months for Kenny Jackett’s side in tonight’s friendly (5pm).

Cannon moved to Fratton Park from Rochdale in January but featured only twice before a quad injury sidelined him for a prolonged period.

The 23-year-old made two reserve outings when he regained full fitness.

He was also on the bench for the League One play-off semi-final first leg at Sunderland, while he was 19th man on several occasions.

Ultimately, though, he wasn’t handed any game-time.

Cannon has stressed he has a point to prove at Pompey.

And he’s excited to get back to action against League of Ireland premier division strugglers UCD.

He said: ‘I can’t wait to get back on the pitch – I haven’t put my shin pads on for a long time!

‘It’s been a hard few months for me but I’ll get them on and get back to knowing what I can do.

‘Everyone just wants to get back onto the pitch and get back into it.

‘When you have a few weeks off, you kind of get lost in the summer.

‘Even though you’re working, there’s something that’s not quite right and you start to miss the game-day feeling.

‘When it’s pre-season, you try to get everything right how the manager wants you to play and then you do it on the pitch.’