Andy Cannon reflected on his Pompey recalled and insisted: there’s a lot more to come.

The midfielder impressed on his return to Kenny Jackett’s line-up during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Ipswich.

Cannon made his first League One start for exactly three months in the number-10 role.

He earned plenty of plaudits for his performance and was given a standing ovation by the Fratton faithful when substituted for Gareth Evans in the 59th minute.

After being confined to a bit-part role for the majority of this season, the ex-Rochdale man admitted he unleashed ‘months of frustration’ on the Tractor Boys.

Cannon is set to retain his spot when leaders Wycombe visit Fratton Park today and believes he can give an even better account of himself.

Andy Cannon applauds the fans as he is substituted during Pompey's victory over Ipswich. Picture: Graham Hunt

He said: ‘I knew I had to take my chance against Ipswich.

‘It was months of frustration not playing and you’ve always got to be prepared.

‘So when you’re training, you’ve got to do everything and have got to take your chance when you do get it.

‘Hopefully, I did impress but I know there’s a lot more to come from me when I get fully match fit. I’ll start going past people and creating chances.

‘It is hard to come straight back in and that’s why when I went off.

‘The gaffer asked me at half-time if I was all right and I said I felt fine, but as soon as you get into the second half, you’re going again.

‘I was a little bit leggy but could have carried on longer. I’m not going to moan, though, because we got the three points and that’s the main thing.’