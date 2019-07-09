Have your say

Andy Cannon surveyed the upcoming season and declared: I’ve got a point to prove.

The midfielder vowed he’s not joined Pompey to be a bit-part player after being plagued by injury following his January arrival.

Cannon moved to the Blues from Rochdale for £150,000 in the winter transfer window.

However, the 23-year-old was restricted to just two appearances before a quad setback sidelined him for three-and-a-half months.

He regained full fitness towards the end of the campaign, yet wasn’t handed another outing by boss Kenny Jackett as Pompey suffered League One play-off defeat to Sunderland.

Cannon undertook an extensive regime in the summer to ensure he starts next term in peak condition.

Andy Cannon. Picture: Joe Pepler

He aims to become a regular starter in Kenny Jackett’s side and display the quality he knows he has.

Cannon said: ‘I’ve been working hard in the off-season.

‘I missed a lot of game-time when I arrived because of injury, which obviously took a lot longer to recover from than I thought.

‘But I’m feeling really good now and I’ve got a lot of points to prove.

‘I’ve come to a club like Portsmouth and I know there are expectations.

‘That’s why I’ve took a lot of time out in the off-season to get myself prepared for this season.

‘You’ve got to believe in your ability and I’d like to think I can improve the team if I do get into it.

‘The main aim is to play games. When you don’t, it dwells on you. It can creep into your social life and after you finish training you can feel a bit down.

‘I’ve not come here to be a squad player. I want to prove I’m good enough to play for a club like Portsmouth and hopefully be promoted.’

Cannon has come under criticism from some sections of supporters on social media.

But he’s refusing to let it bother him.

Cannon added: ‘To be quite honest, I don’t take a lot of notice.

‘I can tell why they’d be disappointed because when a club signs a player, they want to see someone who’s going to help and do well for the team.

‘Like I said, I’ve got a lot of points to prove.’