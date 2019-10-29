Andy Cannon has suffered an injury scare in Pompey’s reserves’ victory at Bristol Rovers.

The energetic midfielder was forced off in the 44th minute of this afternoon’s Central League Cup encounter.

Replaced by Academy youngster Gerard Storey, it was feared Cannon had sustained a quad injury.

In his absence, a strong Blues second string, which featured Paul Downing, Anton Walkes, James Bolton and Brandon Haunstrup, ran out 3-2 winners.

However, Pompey’s professional development phase coach, Liam Daish, believes the injury is not as bad as initially believed.

Now the Blues’ medical staff will assess the 23-year-old ahead of Saturday's visit of Oxford United.

Daish said: ‘We felt Andy might have pulled his quad, but I think it was more of a dead leg in the end.

‘He got 44 minutes, but him coming off was more precaution than anything, I think it’s fine.

‘We had a good blend of pros and young pros and it was good to see all the older pros get 90 minutes, apart from Andy.

‘Players need game time to get their timing and to keep fitness levels up, on top of that these games need to be approached the right way – and that’s what the pros did.

‘It was a competitive match as well, which makes it realistic, there was a lot to gain from it.

‘It wasn’t the best day, cold, the pitch was a bit sticky because the grass was longer than normal, but we had a good mentality towards the game, played it in the right spirit and I am sure the older lads will have got something from it.

‘We were leading 2-0, so Bristol Rovers threw caution to the wind, changed their formation and pressed a little bit higher, while our decisions could have been better for the first 15 minutes after the break.

‘But, at 2-2, we got control of the game again. Bradley Lethbridge made them concede a corner and great ball from Brandon was finished by the head of Mat Casey at the near post to win the game.’

Downing and Leon Maloney had given Pompey a 2-0 lead, before Deon Moore and a Kyle Bennett free-kick levelled matters.

Then Casey snatched victory in the 81st minute for Daish’s side.

Pompey: Bass, Bolton, Downing, Casey, Haunstrup, Walkes, Cannon (Storey 44), Maloney, Flint, Teggart (Stanley 47), Lethbridge

Subs not used: Durin, Robb.