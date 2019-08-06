Have your say

Andy Cannon makes his first Pompey appearance since January against Birmingham.

The midfielder, who arrived from Rochdale in January, was sidelined for three-and-a-half months after making just two appearances following his switch.

But after catching the eye in pre-season, Cannon’s been handed the number-10 spot in Kenny Jackett's 4-2-3-1 system for the Carabao Cup first-round tie.

He’s one of three changes from the Blues’ League One curtain-raiser defeat to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Ben Close comes in for the suspended Ross McCrorie to partner Tom Naylor in the engine room.

Ellis Harrison is also handed his full debut, with John Marquis not included in Pompey’s squad due to his partner going into labour.

Meanwhile, Sean Raggett returns from an elbow problem to make the bench, while third-year scholar Leon Maloney is also included among the substitutes.

Pompey: MacGillivray; Walkes, Downing, Burgess, Brown; Naylor, Close; Curtis, Cannon, Harness; Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Raggett, Haunstrup, Evans, Maloney, Pitman, Hawkins.