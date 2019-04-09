Have your say

Andy Cannon marked his return from injury in Pompey reserves’ 1-0 victory over Fulham in a behind-closed-doors friendly today.

Louis Dennis netted the only goal of the game on the hour mark at the Cottagers’ Motspur Park training ground

Cannon was featuring for the first time since the 2-1 loss to Oxford United on January 19, having since been sidelined with a quad injury.

The midfielder has made just two Pompey appearances following a £150,000 move to Fratton Park from Rochdale

There was also an appearance for fellow January arrival Bryn Morris, whose last outing was the goalless draw with Barnsley on February 23.

The former Shrewsbury man had been absent with a groin complaint, although he was an unused substitute in the 3-2 win at Wycombe on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dan Smith was back from his loan spell at Cork City, with first-teamers Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May were handed much-needed minutes.

Dennis was the visitors’ chief threat in the first half, whistling a couple of shots narrowly wide of the target.

Bass was called into action shortly into the second period, making a brave stop to deny Cottagers forward Mattias Kait.

Dennis has been well down the first-team pecking order during the League One promotion push, after arriving from non-league Bromley last summer.

He yet again gave boss Kenny Jackett a reminder of his quality for the reserves, though, when he fired into the bottom corner on 60 minutes.

Smith had an opportunity to double Pompey’s advantage minutes later. but his header was superbly denied by home keeper Magnus Norman.

Bass again made a smart stop to thwart a Fulham triallist an equaliser.

And in the closing stages, Dennis almost notched his second of the game but had a free-kick well tipped over by Norman.

Pompey: Bass; Walkes, Mnoga, Hancott, Haunstrup; May, Morris; Smith, Cannon (Teggart 70), Flint (Johnston 61); Dennis

Subs not used: Durin, Bruce, Bell, Stanley