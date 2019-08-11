Andy Cannon is on a two-month trial – living with Tom Naylor.

The former Rochdale man, who starred in yesterday’s 2-0 win against Tranmere, has eight weeks to earn himself a permanent stay in his fellow Pompey midfielder’s home.

Tom Naylor. Picture: Joe Pepler

Cannon’s under strict orders from the Blues’ engine-room general to ensure his Waterlooville house stays neat and tidy, like it has for the past year.

After moving out of his Port Solent apartment, the 23-year-old’s now a tenant of Naylor’s.

Both of their partners remain in the north of the country, meaning it makes sense for the pair to split rent and utility bills.

However, Naylor quipped he’s not expecting a lot from the January arrival – after being quizzed by Cannon on how to cook baked beans!

Pompey midfielder Andy Cannon has moved in with team-mate Tom Naylor. Picture: Joe Pepler

And if anything is left out of place, Cannon will feel the wrath of the ex-Burton man.

Naylor said: ‘My missus doesn’t live down here at the minute and neither does his.

‘When I first signed, my missus said if I could get someone to move in then it would save me a bit of money.

‘I’ve been on my own and Andy had been paying for his apartment so we just thought we’d go halves on a place.

‘When my missus comes down, we’ll sort something out or if his does we’ll try to sort something.

‘However, I have heard some stories about him! I’m giving him a two-month trial and we’ll see what happens because if not he can find his own place.

‘I’m not expecting great things, to be fair. He said to me the other day “how do you cook baked beans?” I said to him that’s not a very good start, is it!

‘Hopefully he’s been on Google, not even how to cook beans, but toast – he probably can’t even cook toast!

‘I went around to his place before but I never really looked in his cupboards. I didn’t really want to, to be fair.

‘I’m not the tidiest but since I’ve been living on my own without my missus, I’ve been keeping things tidy.

‘I’ll put him in his place if he messes the house. I’ll lose my head if he does because I don’t really like stuff lying around.

‘But I’m sure he’ll be alright because he’s living with me. It’ll be good and it’s a bit of company for both of us.’

Cannon endured a frustrating opening six months to his Fratton Park career after arriving for £150,000 in January.

He managed just two appearances before a prolonged quad injury effectively put paid to his campaign last term.

However, the Ashton-under-Lyne ace caught the eye in Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Birmingham.

And Naylor also spotted his qualities during the Blues' 3-1 win at Rochdale last term, when Cannon operated as a makeshift left-back.

He added: ‘Andy had a bad spell when he had injures and did his quad back-to-back.

‘That's frustrating for anyone who signs for a new club.

'But he has come back sharp this summer and everyone has been saying how good he looks.

‘Hopefully he can get a run of games and show the fans what he’s about.

‘I remember when we beat Rochdale 3-1 and he came on at left-back.

‘The boys after the game were saying “that left-back who came on was decent”.

‘We didn’t know it was him when he signed because we thought he was a left-back.’