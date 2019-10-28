Have your say

Andy Cannon's cryptic social media post has got Pompey supporters talking.

The Blues midfielder simply posted a snoring emoji from his Twitter account this afternoon.

And some of the Fratton faithful have jokingly suggested his tweet could have been aimed at under-fire boss Kenny Jackett.

However, it remains unclear what the midfielder meant by his message or who it may been directed at.

The former Rochdale man has been forced to settle for a bit-part Pompey role this season.

Cannon has started just three of the Blues' 13 League One matches this term.

The 23-year-old was an unused substitute as Pompey squandered a two-goal lead at Bristol Rovers to draw 2-2.

Given the fact his cryptic post came less than 48 hours after failing to feature at the Memorial Stadium, some Blues fans jumped to the conclusion it might have been a thinly veiled swipe at Jackett.

In reply to Cannon's tweet, which has been liked by Pompey team-mate Oli Hawkins and 116 others, @PompeyNipper91 joked: 'Bit harsh talking about your manager like that mate.'

Another understands the Pompey midfielder's frustration - should his post be based on that.

@jakemeyers2015 wrote: 'Fed up with your lack of game time? Frustrated at less deserving players getting in the squad ahead of you? Don't worry, plenty of #Pompey fans feel the same!'

Another Pompey supporter showed concern for Cannon, as @sophiedulake97 replied: 'Hope you’re okay.'

Meanwhile, @barrylawson07 cheekily enquired: 'Shall I get some loan papers in??'

But @jackhancock20 joked: ‘That’ll happen when Kendog’s your gaffer.’

@JakeSquibb shared a similar view to other Pompey supporters, writing: ‘Feel ya pain Andy mate, could imagine his training sessions are as boring as we are to watch on a Saturday.’