Andy Cannon has targeted adding finishes to his impressive Pompey form.

The attacking midfielder is anticipating hitting the goal trail after being given a run in Kenny Jackett’s side.

Cannon’s performances have been a plus point for the Blues this season amid a slow start to the league campaign.

The 23-year-old has stated himself how he’s now enjoying his time at Fratton Park, after an initially difficult period following his January arrival from Rochdale.

After coming into the starting XI for the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Birmingham, Cannon started three games on the spin before dropping to the bench against Coventry.

He picked up game time off the bench in the cup win at QPR before impressing in the starting XI in the 1-1 draw at Blackpool.

Now Cannon is looking to bring end product to his decent displays.

He said: ‘I need to add a goal to my game now.

‘Assists usually come for me when I’m playing and I’m gettng a good run of games.

‘So that hopefully can come together and I can get a few of each moving forward.’

Cannon feels part of the reason he’s flourishing at Pompey this term is because he’s been utilised in his favoured position at the front end of midfield.

Jackett has flitted between using one holding midfielder and two further forward along with the 4-2-3-1 favoured for much of last term.

Using two advanced midfielders has afforded Cannon more freedom - and he believes he’s definitely benefitted from that.

He added: ‘I see myself as an attacking midfielder, a number eight.

‘That’s the position I’ve usually performed best in and where I produce my best football.

‘It’s been one sitting and two further forward or the other way around.

‘I’ve had a bit more of an attacking role but I’m in the middle of midfield so I still need to work hard and put tackles in.

‘In recent games I enjoyed being further forward and have even pushed up as a number 10 at times.

‘But I think I’m capable of doing that as well.’