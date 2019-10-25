Andy Cannon is under ‘serious consideration’ for a Pompey starting spot at Bristol Rovers.

Kenny Jackett revealed he is weighing up recalling the former Rochdale man in either a holding-midfield role or further forward.

Cannon hasn't featured from the outset in League One since the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe on September 21, while he was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat of Lincoln.

Despite earning plenty of plaudits earlier in the campaign, Jackett’s recently settled on Tom Naylor and Ben Close as his engine-room partnership, with Gareth Evans in the number-10 role.

Those are the two berths Cannon is challenging for ahead of tomorrow’s trip to the Memorial Stadium – and he is firmly in the frame.

Jackett said: ‘Andy’s last appearance was coming on at Wimbledon. He burst into the box once and his touch was a little bit too hard, but it was a good situation.

Pompey midfielder Andy Cannon Picture: Joe Pepler

‘In terms of what he is good at, he has good acceleration and change of direction.

‘Andy is competing for, as we are now, Ben Close’s and Gareth Evans’ position.

‘He’s competing possibly with Tom Naylor, but I’m not sure Cannon and Close is necessarily a partnership.

‘He is under serious consideration for playing with Tom Naylor in central midfield and in the number-10 position.’

Cannon’s last start arrived in the 2-2 draw with Oxford in the EFL Trophy on October 8.

The 23-year-old caught the eye at the Kassam Stadium and recorded an assist when his through ball allowed Anton Walkes to finish in the 85th minute.

Jackett believes Cannon’s attributes offer Pompey something different in the middle of the park.

The boss added: ‘He put the good ball through for Anton at Oxford when he just tucked it under the keeper who come out.

‘For Andy, he has to keep pushing. He is pushing hard to possibly play with Naylor in central midfield.

‘He can certainly provide something different because he can run with the ball and turns very well.’