Andy Cullen drops hint over securing Portsmouth future of key man Sean Raggett
Andy Cullen has hinted at contractual ‘clauses’ which could enable Pompey to keep Sean Raggett.
The central defender, who has been one of the Blues’ leading performers this season, is out of contract in the summer.
He joined permanently on a two-year deal from Norwich in August 2020, following a successful season-long loan.
At the time, Pompey did not publicly acknowledge the existence of any club option in the former Lincoln man’s deal.
Generally, the Blues are transparent with such details.
They previously revealed their inclusion in the contracts of the likes of John Marquis, Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Paul Downing, Michael Jacobs and Kieron Freeman, among others.
Regardless, the possibility of losing a consistently high performer such as Raggett at the season’s end remains a concern.
Yet Pompey’s chief executive has suggested the Blues may actually possess the means to extend the 27-year-old’s stay.
Cullen told The News: ‘Broadly speaking, every contract is different, it is not as straightforward as being an option there, certain things can work.
‘There are some clauses in Sean’s contract going forward.
‘They are ones that should Danny come and say “Sean is a massive part of what I want to achieve”, then I am sure we will look at it.
‘Sean’s having a really, really strong season. I am an admirer of him, 100 per cent, just in terms of what he has done for the team.
‘The manager will come to us with the players he would like to continue. It’s a three-window project where you are going into next year, you then try to support him as best as you possibly can.
‘There will be different parameters in which you work within the whole squad in terms of what you want to achieve.
‘I am sure Danny will be absolutely delighted with what Sean has delivered this season.’
Raggett has made 113 appearances and scored eight times since initially arriving on loan in June 2019.
His form this term has undoubtedly established him as an early front runner for player of the season honours.
