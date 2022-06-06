The summer window opens on Friday, although some clubs have already shown their hand by declaring business done.

With deals unable to be lodged with the Football League until June 10, Cullen prefers to maintain silence over prospective signings in the meantime.

Pompey’s chief executive has declined to comment on whether the squad has already been added to, albeit without being officially registered.

Yet he insists work is continuing behind the scenes to bolster Danny Cowley’s side following last season’s 10th-placed finish.

Cullen told The News: ‘Have we signed anybody? There’s plenty going on!

‘I wouldn't want to give any further indications on that level of business, I just want to protect the football club.

‘Everybody is working hard and we are in play with a number of different players in a number of different key positions.

‘As much as you want to get business done early, there’s still another 86 days until August 31, although we are probably in a better place this year in terms of the number of bodies in the building overall.

‘Compare that to last summer, when we were having to supplement with a huge number of triallists coming in, which we’re keen to avoid this summer.

‘There's a lot of speculation, which is natural, linking probably 150 players a week to Pompey at the moment. That’s where we are at this stage of the season.

‘Some of those will be wide of the mark, others are placed with a bit more intelligence, but whether they are out-of-contract players or players at other clubs with fees required, there are lots of different options at the moment.

‘We are prioritising players in key positions we need to fill, particularly forwards and the goalkeeping department, with just one (senior) keeper in the building in Alex Bass.

‘Just because the window hasn’t opened yet, doesn’t mean you are not starting conversations before then.

‘We’re very much in dialogue regarding the availability of players with other clubs with their agents.’

Since the season’s end, Sean Raggett and Rico Hackett have signed new two-year deals.

Options have also been taken up on the contracts of Louis Thompson, Jayden Reid, Jay Mingi and Marcus Harness.

Now fans await the first fresh face to arrive at Fratton Park.

Cullen added: ‘The process very much begins with the recruitment team initially, then it will go to Danny to do the checks.

‘Then it will come down to trying to get deals across the line, with myself and Tony Brown playing a part at that stage. Everyone is in dialogue, we work very, very well as a team.

‘It would be great to announce some business now – but, as everybody knows, I am very, very cautious about doing that.’

