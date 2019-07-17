Have your say

Pompey are awaiting news on Bryn Morris following another injury set-back.

The midfielder was forced off with a hip problem at half-time during Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over the Rocks.

With the Blues eager to provide a Nyewood Lane run out for fringe players and youngsters, Morris had been pencilled in for the full 90 minutes.

Instead he didn’t reappear after the break, with Academy defender Ethan Robb instead pressed into a central midfield role from the bench.

It’s another blow for Morris, whose fledgling Fratton Park career has been dogged by injury.

This term a groin problem ensured the 23-year-old missed the opening two days of pre-season, but he has since featured in three matches.

Now Kenny Jackett’s medical team are assessing the latest blow to the midfielder.

Assistant manager Joe Gallen said: ‘Bryn came off against Bognor with a bit of an injury.

‘It’s his hip, I’m really hopeful it’s not a serious one, I don't think it is, but he had to come off.

‘I’m disappointed because he was down to play the full 90 minutes, he wasn’t supposed to be coming off at half-time.

‘Brett (Pitman) was supposed to be coming off at half-time, but not Bryn.

‘He felt discomfort and I don’t quite know how bad it is, Bobby (Bacic) will have a look and see what the problem is.

‘Speaking to Bobby on the way out after the game, he doesn’t envisage it being too big a problem.’

Morris has made just eight appearances since joining from Shrewsbury in January.