Pompey fans have been taking to Twitter to have their say after the 1-1 draw with Oxford at Fratton Park.

Yet again the Blues dropped points after conceding a goal in the closing stages.

Matty Taylor’s 90th-minute header denied Kenny Jackett’s men what would have been a deserved victory.

Gareth Evans appeared to have put Pompey on the way to all three points as he slammed home a penalty on 58 minutes.

Although Taylor had other ideas, salvaging a point for the visitors late on.

And after another late goal was conceded by the Blues, it seems supporters are growing concerned by the trend.

Sean Raggett looks dejected

Here’s how some of the Fratton faithful have been reacting on Twitter…

@noodlewoodle - Another week, another kick in the teeth.

Subs negative, late and ineffective. Team played better, which isn't hard, but again end product and final ball missing.

Looked more solid until last ten mins. Have bad habits like conceding late and confidence is poor for some players.

@Blew4ever - Decent, hard-working performance again. Dominated an in-form side. Those chances will start going in. #BackJackett

@ECMSales - Team played well and were unlucky not to score more.

Mystified by the lack of substitutions until very late, esp with another game so soon.

In view of the way Oxford were improving after their subs, it seemed poor game management on Pompey's part.

@LukeEllisPUP – I may be crazy but last few games (despite the late goals)I think the players are working much harder.

They need help in terms of game management at end & subs used wisely, but this group of players could still achieve something this season in spite of KJ, not because of him.

@pompeychandler - Wasn't at the game but seemed to be an improved performance again... saying that Jackett cant help himself, 1-0 up makes a negative substitution, you get judged by the decisions you make. Pup

@jamiefox83 - Burgess didn’t have a bad game but need to look at manager’s recruitment!

Burgess was third choice last season now he’s first choice!

Downing and Raggett not good enough and should of spotted that in pre-season if we had played stronger opposition.

@tomsy_1994 - Should support the club no matter what!

We’ve been through worse times than this, and we as fans stuck by the team.

Why can’t we do it now? We’re on a bad run of form, so what? It happens to every team! Play Up Pompey

@stevew_pfc - Not good enough #Pompey

Too many goals given away in last parts of matches losing us too many points

@realmikemorton - This is not good enough. I am tired of leaving feeling like this. The football isn't even entertaining enough. A change is needed.