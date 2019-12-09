Another landmark for ex-Pompey favourite and Sheffield United left-back Enda Stevens

Have your say

Former Pompey favourite Enda Steven has reached another career landmark.

The left-back scored his maiden Premier League goal in Sunday’s 2-1 triumph at Norwich.

It means the 29-year-old has now netted in each of the top four divisions as he continues to blossom since released by Aston Villa in June 2015.

Chris Wilder’s side had been trailing to Alexander Tettey’s first-half opener for the Canaries.

But, after the break, George Baldock crossed for Stevens to grab an equaliser, before the right-back himself registered the winner three minutes later.

It leaves United positioned in eighth upon their return to the Premier League, with Stevens an ever-present during their 16 league outings.

Former Pompey favourite Enda Stevens won promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United last season. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland international made 99 appearances for Pompey from 2015-17, winning the League Two title on his final outing before joining United on a free transfer.

His sole Blues goal arrived in a 3-2 win at Newport County on Boxing Day 2016.