Another Portsmouth performance of the season contender as Lincoln City are dismantled

@adarkelimited

This has been so impressive from start to finish. Everything I hoped the cowley’s would make us when they took over. Tons of spirit, tactically clever, better football. Play up Pompey! !

@DanLewis1999

Pompey celebrate at Lincoln tonight. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

COWLEY IS TAKING US ALL THE WAY TO THE TOPPPP

@Norm49113908

Best performance of the season so far, class from start to finish, can’t fault anyone

@BigGreggerr

Good day for those with a surname beginning with H

@lukeatiyah

Best performance of the season possibly?

@PompeyPedro

There’s a well publicised lack of quality in that final third but there’s no argument that Pompey look a better side to the one we were seeing even a month ago. Much more purpose and dare I say it, quality.

@NicolaUpfield

Great team performance from the boys in blue today, thought every man played well, long may it continue! PUP #pompey

@HazzaTWood96