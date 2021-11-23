Another Portsmouth performance of the season contender as Lincoln City are dismantled
Pompey fans have be raving about their team’s display at Lincoln. Here’s a selection of those views.
@adarkelimited
This has been so impressive from start to finish. Everything I hoped the cowley’s would make us when they took over. Tons of spirit, tactically clever, better football. Play up Pompey! !
@DanLewis1999
COWLEY IS TAKING US ALL THE WAY TO THE TOPPPP
@Norm49113908
Best performance of the season so far, class from start to finish, can’t fault anyone
@BigGreggerr
Good day for those with a surname beginning with H
@lukeatiyah
Best performance of the season possibly?
@PompeyPedro
There’s a well publicised lack of quality in that final third but there’s no argument that Pompey look a better side to the one we were seeing even a month ago. Much more purpose and dare I say it, quality.
@NicolaUpfield
Great team performance from the boys in blue today, thought every man played well, long may it continue! PUP #pompey
@HazzaTWood96
A 3-0 win away at Lincoln, a very convincing victory and a clean sheet to boot. Congrats to Harness and Hackett for adding to their tallies and congrats to Hirst as well for getting his first Pompey league goal, get in, really happy with this, PUP!